Udinese's Penaranda to Malaga

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have officially sent Venezuela international Adalberto Penaranda to Malaga on loan with option to extend, via Watford.

The 19-year-old striker has been bouncing around between the three clubs owned by the Pozzo family – Watford, Udinese and Granada.

He managed only six brief Serie A appearances and one in the Coppa Italia.

This evening Penaranda cut his Udinese loan short and Watford immediately re-routed him towards Malaga.

A statement from the Spanish club confirmed he has arrived on loan with an option to extend at the end of the season.

He had scored five in 23 Liga games for Granada in 2015-16.

Image via @malagacf

