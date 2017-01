Bologna mourn legend Pascutti

By Football Italia staff

Bologna legend Ezio Pascutti, who won the Scudetto in 1964, has died at the age of 79.

The striker also had eight goals in 17 senior caps for Italy.

He died in a private clinic near to Bologna, where he had been ill for some time.

Pascutti represented Bologna 296 times in Serie A with 130 goals.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.