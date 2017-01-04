NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Genoa get Taarabt from Benfica
By Football Italia staff

Adel Taarabt is on the verge of a return to Serie A for Genoa, according to Sky Sport Italia, on an 18-month loan from Benfica.

The Morocco international impressed during his spell at Milan, but his career has been derailed by a lack of commitment and professionalism.

This evening Sky Sport Italia claim that a deal has been done with Benfica to take Taarabt on loan for 18 months.

Genoa have a history of revitalising careers and getting the best out of players who have struggled elsewhere, such as Suso, M’Baye Niang and Diego Perotti.

Benfica are expected to pay a portion of Taarabt’s wages while he is at Marassi.

The 27-year-old was bumped down to the Benfica B team and hasn’t played this season.

