Juventus €80m for Verratti

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly prepared to meet Paris Saint-Germain’s €80m asking price for Marco Verratti in June.

The Bianconeri have decided to splash the cash on the Italy international for next season.

Juve director Beppe Marotta already confirmed that they would bring in a big star name for the midfield in 2017-18.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are even ready to pay €80m for the 24-year-old talent.

It would be effectively the midfield version of their €90m investment in Gonzalo Higuain, who was signed from Napoli six months ago.

However, while Higuain had a release clause in his contract, it remains to be seen whether PSG will be happy to sell Verratti to Juventus.

The two clubs are not on good terms following the Kingsley Coman incident and Paris Saint-Germain already slammed the door shut on target Blaise Matuidi.

Juve do have one important element in their favour, as Verratti is a self-confessed Bianconeri fan.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.