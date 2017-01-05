Icardi: ‘No Italy regrets’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi insists he has no regrets about rejecting Italy, despite just one Argentina cap.

The Inter striker has Italian heritage, making him eligible for the Azzurri, but in 2013 he turned down advances from then-CT Cesare Prandelli.

However, after making his debut against Uruguay in October of that year, the 23-year-old has been continually overlooked by his national team.

“If I’ve become this person and this player then I owe it to Italy,” Icardi explained to Gazette dello Sport.

“My dream is to wear the Argentina shirt though, so I’m not sorry I rejected Italy. My aim is to keep scoring and playing well and change the mind of the Argentina CT [Edgardo Bauza].

“That said, I’m aware that I’m still young and that the Albiceleste have the best strikers in the world. I’m very calm about the situation.”

Icardi was also asked about his aims for the Nerazzurri, and where he sees himself in 10 years.

“I really hope I can lift a lot of trophies in the Inter shirt. I also hope I can do that in less than 10 years. “When I decided to come to Inter I did it because they’re Inter and because I wanted to win a lot of things with this shirt.

“So yes, I see myself with a few Scudetti and at least one Champions League.”

The Scudetto looks gone this year, with a 12-point gap to Juventus, but can the Beneamata challenge next season?

“That’s what we’re working for, to shorten the distance to a Juve team which has won the last five titles. That’s the goal of the team and the club.”

