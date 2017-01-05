Icardi: ‘CL still possible’

By Football Italia staff

Inter captain Mauro Icardi believes Champions League qualification is still a realistic goal - “we’ve won three games in a row and found the right balance”.

The Nerazzurri had a poor start to the season under Dutch Coach Frank de Boer, but since he was replaced by Stefano Pioli their situation has improved.

Currently lying five points behind third-place Napoli, the Beneamata skipper believes they can still qualify for the Champions League.

“Can we qualify? Yes,” Icardi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s not just the ambition of the club which tells us that, but also the form in December. We’ve won three games in a row and found the right balance.

“I have sincere respect for our rivals, but we just have to think about ourselves. The future is only down to us, we’ll be the architects of our own destiny. Then we’ll talk in May.

“Third place is still there, within our reach, and it would be an unforgivable mistake to let it slip.”

January sees Inter play Udinese, Chievo, Palermo and Pescara, could that be an advantage in the Champions League race?

“We can’t think like that, we’d be making the same mistake as in the first half of the season.

“I remember, if you looked at the fixture list you’d think on paper that you’d win them all, then we lost points. Serie A is unforgiving.

“When you give your opponent confidence it then becomes hard to turn the game around, whoever the opponent is.

“We’ve made that mistake too many times, and that’s why we need to take it one game at a time.”

