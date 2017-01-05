‘De Boer was unbearable’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi reveals the situation at Inter became “unbearable” under previous Coach Frank de Boer.

The Dutchman replaced Roberto Mancini before the start of the season, but was sacked after losing seven of his first 14 games, with Stefano Pioli replacing him.

“The situation with De Boer had become unbearable,” Icardi confirmed in an interview with Gazette dello Sport.

“The players who weren’t featuring were really unhappy and weren’t participating with much desire, even in the celebrations and the joy of the team.

“Now with Pioli the atmosphere has changed, even those who aren’t playing feel involved in the project and are pleased to be part of the group.

“He has changed Inter’s mentality, even to those who recently weren’t playing much with De Boer and who despite the change on the bench continue to play less.

“We’re working on the mentality, above all concentration; not least because everything starts from the head.

“And you can’t ignore the physical side of things in this period, we’re only in January there’s still half a season to go.”

Brazilian striker Gabigol joined the Nerazzurri from Santos this summer, but has so far made just three brief substitute appearances.

However, Icardi is sure that his young teammate has the quality to make an impact in Serie A.

“It’s normal that people expected more from him, there was huge expectation around him when he arrived in the summer.

“Italian football doesn’t look at youngsters though, it immediately demands answers. He needs time to work, but he’s doing well every day.

“It’s different for me, I grew up in Italy and I built my footballing career here. For Gabriel it’s different, everything is different.”

