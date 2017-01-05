Lazio open to Keita sale?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Lazio may be willing to give Keita Balde to Milan, on loan with obligation to buy.

The Senegal international has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Stadio Olimpico, with the Rossoneri emerging as the most likely destination.

Given that the mooted takeover by Chinese group Sino-Europe Sports hasn’t happened yet, the Diavolo cannot pay the Aquile’s €30m asking price.

However, Corriere dello Sport believes the good relations between the clubs could see President Claudio Lotito accept a €5m loan with an obligation to buy for €20m in the summer.

To raise funds for the transfer, Milan could allow M’Baye Niang to leave for between €15m and €20m.

