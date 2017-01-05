Reports suggest Lazio may be willing to give Keita Balde to Milan, on loan with obligation to buy.
The Senegal international has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Stadio Olimpico, with the Rossoneri emerging as the most likely destination.
Given that the mooted takeover by Chinese group Sino-Europe Sports hasn’t happened yet, the Diavolo cannot pay the Aquile’s €30m asking price.
However, Corriere dello Sport believes the good relations between the clubs could see President Claudio Lotito accept a €5m loan with an obligation to buy for €20m in the summer.
To raise funds for the transfer, Milan could allow M’Baye Niang to leave for between €15m and €20m.
