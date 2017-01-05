Agent: ‘Dybala renewal will be done’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala’s agent assures “there’s no doubt” the forward will sign a new contract with Juventus.

The Argentinian international has been in talks over a new deal for some time, but thus far there has been no agreement between club and player.

That has led to speculation that he could leave the Bianconeri for Real Madrid or Barcelona, but his agent believes he’ll remain in Turin.

“There’s no doubt about it, the deal will be done,” Gazzetta dello Sport quotes Pierpaolo Triulzi as saying.

Gazzetta believes that Juve are ready to offer a huge new contract to ensure the 23-year-old remains in Turin for the long-term.

Currently, Dybala is set to earn €2m per year until 2020, but the Old Lady could raise that to €5m per season.

With the addition of bonuses, the former Palermo man’s pay could reach around €7m, just shy of Gonzalo Higuain’s €7.5m, which makes Dybala’s compatriot the best-paid player in Serie A.

