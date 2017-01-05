Jese to reject Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain forward Jesé would reportedly prefer a loan move to Las Palmas than to Roma.

The Giallorossi are interested in bringing the Spaniard to Serie A, not least because Mohamed Salah will be at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt this month.

When Juan Iturbe’s move to Torino was confirmed yesterday, it was thought that paved the way for Jesé’s arrival.

However, L’Équipe is reporting that the 23-year-old is not convinced about a move to the Giallorossi.

While PSG would be happy with the move, as the Lupi could pay Jesé’s salary, the player himself is worried about how much space he’d be given.

It’s also thought the former Real Madrid man was largely uncontactable over the winter break, irritating both clubs.

Therefore, Las Palmas is probably the most likely destination for Jesé, though Milan are also thought to be interested after a recommendation from Carlo Ancelotti.

The forward has made just one start since joining PSG from Real Madrid in the summer.

