‘Suso better than David Silva’

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Milan midfielder Suso believes his client is better than Manchester City’s David Silva.

Having initially struggled to break into the Rossoneri side after moving from Liverpool, the 23-year-old has been a key part of Vincenzo Montella’s side this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

“Montella has been very important for Suso,” his father and agent, Jesus Fernandez, told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“His game is a little bit Spanish. Suso won’t leave Milan for many years. A renewal? I’ll be in Milan on January 12.

“Could he replace David Silva for Spain? Yes, he can stand the comparison. Maybe you could even say Suso is stronger, if we’re talking about playing with his feet.”

Suso’s representative was then asked if it would be a problem if Gerard Deulofeu were to arrive, given they play similar roles.

“Of course not. He and Deulofeu are different players, starting with the fact that one plays on the left and one on the right.

“Every signing that improves the team is never a problem, so it’d be a good thing.”

