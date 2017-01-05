Lyon ask €40m for Tolisso

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have enquired about Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso, but reports suggest the French club would demand €40m.

The Bianconeri are looking to reinforce their midfield in the summer, especially after Axel Witsel opted to move to China rather than Turin.

This morning’s Corriere dello Sport declared that meant an €80m bid for Marco Verratti will arrive, but Tuttosport believes contact has been made with Lyon over Tolisso.

It’s thought OL President Jean-Michel Aulas reiterated to the Old Lady that the 22-year-old will not be sold in January, and set a price of €40m.

For his part, Tolisso is believed to be interested in a move to Juve, but it would depend on whether they can strike a deal with his club.

The French Under-21 international has seven goals and three assists in all competitions this season, scoring against the Bianconeri in the Champions League.

