‘Spalletti wants the Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio confirms Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti “wants to win the Scudetto” as well as the Europa League.

The Giallorossi currently sit in second place in Serie A, four points behind leaders Juventus, although the Bianconeri do have a game in hand.

“Spalletti? He wants to win every game, to always do more,” Fazio told Sky.

“That’s what he transmits to the team in training sessions. He wants to win the League and we want to do on the pitch what he gives us in every session. We want to win.

“The Europa League? We want to win it, because it’s a good competition and it secures you a place in the Champions League.

“First we have to beat Villarreal though, we have to win.”

Fazio arrived from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and was asked about the difference between English and Italian football.

“What surprised me was the tactical nature of the football. I came from the Premier League, which is different and less tactical.”

