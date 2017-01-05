Genoa make double signing

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have confirmed the signings of Andrea Beghetto and Leonardo Morosini from Spal and Brescia respectively.

Both players have been signed outright by the Grifone, and will be presented to the media at 4pm UK time today.

Morosini is a 21-year-old attacking midfielder who made his debut for the Italy Under-21 side in the European Championship qualifier with Lithuania in August.

Beghetto is a versatile midfielder who has enjoyed a meteoric rise from Serie D where he represented Este.

He made the leap to the Lega Pro with Spal, who won a historic promotion last season and are currently fourth in Serie B.

