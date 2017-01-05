Valencia back in for Zaza

By Football Italia staff

Valencia have revived their interest in Juventus striker Simone Zaza, according to reports.

The Italian international is on loan at West Ham United, and the Hammers would have to buy him permanently if he were to play 14 matches.

However, the English club have no intention of allowing the clause to be triggered, with manager Slaven Bilic confirming today “his story with West Ham has finished”.

Cesare Prandelli was pushing Valencia to bring Zaza to La Liga, but the Italian has since resigned and cited the delays over that deal as one of the factors.

However, calciomercato.com is reporting that Los Che are once again interested, as Fiorentina are unlikely to make a move unless Nikola Kalinic goes to China.

The Spanish side are offering a loan, with an option to buy for between €15m and €16m, while Juve want an obligation to buy for around €20m.

The gap between the two sides is therefore not unbridgeable, but an issue could be the fact that Zaza wants to return to Serie A.

