Thursday January 5 2017
Eder: ‘I’ll stay at Inter’
By Football Italia staff

Eder doesn’t want to leave Inter in January but admits “you never know in football”.

The striker joined the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in January, but has been linked with a move away from San Siro this winter, having scored just one Serie A goal this season.

“I’ve heard the rumours, these are things that I leave to my agent,” Eder explained on Mediaset.

“I don’t want to change in January, but we’ll see, you never know in football. Until the end of January anything can happen, but I’m focused on Inter.”

The Beneamata were aiming for Champions League football at the start of the season, and Eder believes they can still do it despite a poor start.

“We believe, there are still 60 points to be played for and it depends on us. We’re working well to give consistency to the results we achieved before the break.

“We know how important the game in Udine is, so we’re working hard for it. Udinese are doing well, they’re tough and in form but we’re going there to win.”

