Thursday January 5 2017
Valencia set Zaza meeting
By Football Italia staff

Valencia sporting director Jesús García Pitarch is reportedly in Milan to negotiate for Juventus striker Simone Zaza.

The Spanish side had been interested in the Italian international while Cesare Prandelli was on the Mestalla bench.

Despite the Italian’s resignation, it was reported earlier today that Los Che are still interested in Zaza, who will not be signed permanently by West Ham United.

Now Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is stating that Pitarch is in Milan today to meet with the Bianconeri, as they seek to get a deal over the line.

