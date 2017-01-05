Strinic: ‘Pavoletti one of us’

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Strinic says Napoli’s new signing Leonardo Pavoletti “is already one of us” after signing from Genoa.

It was confirmed this week that the striker has signed for the Partenopei, bolstering their attacking options as Arkadiusz Milik continues his recovery from injury.

“We’re working well in these days, we’re working hard ahead of Saturday’s Sampdoria match,” Strinic said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We’ll do everything to win the match, we’ve been playing great football and we want to continue like this.

“Pavoletti? Leonardo is already one of us, he’s a good lad and we hope everything will go well.”

Maurizio Sarri's side take on Real Madrid in the Last 16 of the Champions League, and Strinic knows they face a tough task.

“[Luka] Modric and [Mateo] Kovacic are excellent players, especially the former, and he’s also a great person.

“Real are the strongest team in Europe, but we’ll see what we can do. It will be a beautiful game, and we’ve got a chance, we’ll play.

“The first match in Madrid will be important so that there’s still all to play for when we get back to San Paolo. There’s a long time until that though, and we have to focus on Saturday’s match.”

