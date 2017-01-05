Gandini: ‘Roma want a forward’

By Football Italia staff

Roma CEO Umberto Gandini confirms they’re looking for a forward, and says Chinese clubs are “doping” the market.

The Giallorossi have loaned Juan Iturbe to Torino, while Mohamed Salah will spend this month at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

“We have a competitive team,” Gandini pointed out in an interview with Sky.

“We think we’re covered, but we remain attentive to see if we can improve. The team has the resources to do well but Salah will go to the Nations Cup and Iturbe has gone so we need to flesh out the attack.

“The market is very dynamic and there are several players available, so we’ll see how things develop.”

The likes of Carlos Tevez, Oscar and Axel Witsel have all moved to China in this window, and Gandini doesn’t see the money from the Super League as a positive thing.

“They’ve been doping football since last year, they’re creating chances for some clubs which didn’t think they could make investments.

“It’s an artificial market which might not continue to import players, I’m talking about Jackson Martinez [of Guangzhou Evergrande] who you never hear of anymore.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see players coming back to Europe soon, but with absolutely unimaginable salaries being paid by the Chinese, because there isn’t space for them.”

