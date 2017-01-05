Beijing break bank for Bacca?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that Beijing Guoan are offering Milan’s Carlos Bacca a €10m per season contract in the Chinese Super League.

The striker’s agent confirmed this week that his client has had offers from the Far East, but he’s keen to stay at San Siro.

However, calciomercato.com is now reporting that Beijing Guoan are looking to test his resolve with a three-year contract worth a total of €30m.

Despite this, the website believes that Bacca is still keen to stay in Europe, though he has not rejected the offer out of hand.

In addition, incoming Rossoneri owners Sino-Europe Sport want to hold on to the Colombian international.

Given the transfer fees which have come from Chinese clubs, however, Milan could be tempted to cash in and fund other signings.

