Napoli winger Dries Mertens responds “there’s nothing yet” when asked about his contract extension.
The Belgian has been in fine form this season, having been moved into a false-nine position in the absence of Arkadiusz Milik.
Having scored 15 goals already this season, the Partenopei are keen to tie the 29-year-old to a new deal, but Il Mattino quotes Mertens as saying “there’s nothing yet” on that front.
Mertens currently earns around €1.2m per year, with that deal expiring at the end of next season.
