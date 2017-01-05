NEWS
Thursday January 5 2017
Mertens: ‘No renewal yet’
By Football Italia staff

Napoli winger Dries Mertens responds “there’s nothing yet” when asked about his contract extension.

The Belgian has been in fine form this season, having been moved into a false-nine position in the absence of Arkadiusz Milik.

Having scored 15 goals already this season, the Partenopei are keen to tie the 29-year-old to a new deal, but Il Mattino quotes Mertens as saying “there’s nothing yet” on that front.

Mertens currently earns around €1.2m per year, with that deal expiring at the end of next season.

