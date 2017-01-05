Badelj agent: ‘No Roma talks’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Badelj’s agent insists “it’s absolutely not true” that the Fiorentina midfielder has agreed a deal with Roma.

It was reported today by Corriere dello Sport that the Croatian had given his consent to joining the Giallorossi, who would then have to negotiate with the Viola.

However, Badelj’s agent has shot down the rumours, insisting that there has been no contact with the capital club.

“It’s absolutely not true,” Dejan Joksimovic told LaRoma24.

“I’ve had no contact with the Giallorossi executives. I’m in Croatia at the moment, on holiday.

“Have the two clubs talked? In all sincerity, I don’t know.”

