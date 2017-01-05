Evra could leave Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Rumours are growing that Patrice Evra could leave Juventus, but he won’t be forced out.

The Frenchman’s agent has admitted that his client would like to play more, and this week Rio Ferdinand sparked rumours of a return to Manchester United.

Now Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti is reporting that Evra’s poor performance in the Supercoppa Italiana has raised doubts about his long-term future in Turin.

The Bianconeri are happy to keep hold of him for the rest of the season, as his contract will expire in the summer unless the club triggers an extra year.

However, out of respect for Evra, the Old Lady would allow him to leave if the left-back asked to go, using Kwadwo Asamoah as the backup to Alex Sandro.

The 35-year-old has made just three Serie A starts this season, but is still seen as an important figure in Europe, starting all six Champions League group matches.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.