‘Biabiany will stay at Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Jonathan Biabiany’s agent reveals “the situation has changed”, and his client will stay at Inter at Stefano Pioli’s request.

The French winger has only featured in Serie A so far this season, and it was expected that he’d leave in January, with Bologna a potential destination.

“Actually, no, indeed I’d have to say the situation has changed,” Giovanni Branchini told Tuttomercatoweb.

“It’s a bit different from what has been suggested lately. I can tell you that Inter are trying to sell some players, and there’s a list of potential leavers, but Pioli has been clear about Jonathan’s future.

“For him, he’s a non-transferable player and he doesn’t want to let him go. As far as the Coach is concerned, he’s not on the market.

“We’ll see what happens.”

