NEWS
Thursday January 5 2017
Gagliardini waits for Suning
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta’s Roberto Gagliardini has agreed a deal with Inter, but it won’t be made official until next week, reports suggest.

The Nerazzurri have been working to define a deal for the midfielder, which could be worth up to €27m once a loan fee, transfer fee and bonuses have been taken into account.

It was reported yesterday that the deal was close to completion, and now RAI believes that an agreement has been reached.

All that now remains is for the transfer to be made official, but the news outlet states that this won’t happen until Suning’s Steven Zhang returns to Italy.

That is expected to be on Monday or Tuesday, so Gagliardini should officially be an Inter player early next week.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies