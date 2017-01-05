Gagliardini waits for Suning

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta’s Roberto Gagliardini has agreed a deal with Inter, but it won’t be made official until next week, reports suggest.

The Nerazzurri have been working to define a deal for the midfielder, which could be worth up to €27m once a loan fee, transfer fee and bonuses have been taken into account.

It was reported yesterday that the deal was close to completion, and now RAI believes that an agreement has been reached.

All that now remains is for the transfer to be made official, but the news outlet states that this won’t happen until Suning’s Steven Zhang returns to Italy.

That is expected to be on Monday or Tuesday, so Gagliardini should officially be an Inter player early next week.

