Jovetic set for Sevilla

By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic is set to join Sevilla, with reports both he and Inter have agreed to the transfer.

The Montenegrin has played a total of 69 minutes in Serie A this season, and was linked with a return to Fiorentina.

However, in recent days Sevilla have emerged as the most likely suitors, and Corriere dello Sport is now reporting that a deal has been reached.

The newspaper believes that the Nerazzurri’s owners wanted to take Jovetic to their Chinese club, Jiangsu Suning, but the forward rejected that option.

He will therefore join the Andalusian club on loan, with an option to buy which may become obligatory after a set number of appearances.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.