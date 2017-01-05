De Boer: 'I let Inter staff down'

By Football Italia staff

Frank de Boer feels he “let people down” after his brief Inter tenure and admits he rejected offers of new work.

The Dutchman took over two weeks before the Serie A season began and was sacked to make way for Stefano Pioli.

“I do have regrets, above all because I let people down within my staff,” De Boer told Fox Sports.

“A Coach is the one who sits in the spotlight and earns more, but behind him there is always a group of staff members who work so hard.

“Packing your bags and leaving after just 85 days is irritating at every level. Many of them moved to Italy just for this job.”

The former Ajax tactician confirms he received several proposals from other teams.

“Already two days after my departure from Milan, I received some offers, but at that moment I had no intention of listening to them. I had just split with an internationally-renowned club like Inter.”

