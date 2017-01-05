Spalletti: 'Roma resolutions for 2017'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti outlined his New Year’s resolutions, urging Roma to “treat each day as one of 365 mini-trophies.”

The Giallorossi begin 2017 with a trip to Genoa on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“When I was little, my grandparents told me that what you do on January 1 will be done for the whole year, as they were superstitious,” Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

“At Roma we focused on training hard on January 1, trying to treat these days as the start of those possibilities and the first of 365 mini-trophies.

“If we manage to take home our daily mini-trophy, then at the end of the year we’ll have done very well indeed. There mustn’t be earlier days or successive ones, but working in the right way every single day.

“There are other resolutions to be kept, like trying to recover quicker from injuries or not bringing personal matters into the locker room. I want the squad to improve in every respect.

“My objective for 2017 is to do better than last year in every way, so that means getting at least close to winning something.

“Genoa are especially tough on home turf and dominated Juventus here with their physical pressing game. When the match evens out a bit, we can take hold, but the initial impact of their tempo and strength will be difficult to deal with.”

Spalletti was asked what he expects from the January transfer window.

“In my view, the squad is fine as it is. Some criticised us, saying there aren’t enough players for all the competitions when we’ll be playing every three days, but if nothing else happens, we’ll be able to replace injured figures well enough.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.