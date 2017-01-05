Roma in London for transfer talks

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Ricky Massara is in London this week for a series of transfer meetings after he attended Tottenham-Chelsea.

Spurs secured a 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane last night, ending Antonio Conte’s run of 13 consecutive Premier League victories.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Giallorossi director of sport Massara was in the stands and is holding several meetings today.

It’s believed his primary target is to find an attacking winger for Roma during the January transfer window.

Mediaset Premium note players to be discussed include Chelsea's 20-year-old Charly Musonda and Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, who is also wanted by Milan.

Curiously, former Roma director of sport Walter Sabatini is also in London and spoke to Sky Sport Italia on Tuesday evening.

