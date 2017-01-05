Ascoli confirm Juve-Orsolini talks

By Football Italia staff

Ascoli confirmed an “exploratory meeting” with Juventus for Riccardo Orsolini, the winger who is also wanted by Milan, Atalanta and Napoli.

The 19-year-old grew up in the Ascoli youth academy and is currently impressing in Serie B with four goals and four assists so far this season.

Juve director Fabio Paratici was spotted with Ascoli chief Cristiano Giaretta today, sparking reports of an imminent deal.

“There was an initial exploratory meeting with Juventus for Orsolini, but for now it’s just a chat, nothing in-depth,” Ascoli director of sport Giaretta told Sportitalia.

“The two clubs are reflecting on some issues.”

Orsolini’s price-tag is expected to be around €3m, but with Juve also now in the running, that figure could rise.

