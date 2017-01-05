Rizzoli for Genoa-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Nicola Rizzoli will officiate Roma’s trip to Genoa this weekend, while Marco Di Bello is in charge of Napoli-Sampdoria.

Serie A resumes after the winter break with the Week 19 fixtures on January 7 and 8.

The Lega Serie A assigned referees to the games.

Week 19

Chievo-Atalanta: La Penna

Empoli-Palermo: Valeri

Genoa-Roma: Rizzoli

Juventus-Bologna: Mariani

Lazio-Crotone: Maresca

Milan-Cagliari: Giacomelli

Napoli-Sampdoria: Di Bello

Pescara-Fiorentina: Russo

Sassuolo-Torino: Irrati

Udinese-Inter: Doveri

