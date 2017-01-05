NEWS
Thursday January 5 2017
Rizzoli for Genoa-Roma
By Football Italia staff

Nicola Rizzoli will officiate Roma’s trip to Genoa this weekend, while Marco Di Bello is in charge of Napoli-Sampdoria.

Serie A resumes after the winter break with the Week 19 fixtures on January 7 and 8.

The Lega Serie A assigned referees to the games.

Week 19

Chievo-Atalanta: La Penna

Empoli-Palermo: Valeri

Genoa-Roma: Rizzoli

Juventus-Bologna: Mariani

Lazio-Crotone: Maresca

Milan-Cagliari: Giacomelli

Napoli-Sampdoria: Di Bello

Pescara-Fiorentina: Russo

Sassuolo-Torino: Irrati

Udinese-Inter: Doveri

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies