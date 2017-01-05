Nicola Rizzoli will officiate Roma’s trip to Genoa this weekend, while Marco Di Bello is in charge of Napoli-Sampdoria.
Serie A resumes after the winter break with the Week 19 fixtures on January 7 and 8.
The Lega Serie A assigned referees to the games.
Week 19
Chievo-Atalanta: La Penna
Empoli-Palermo: Valeri
Genoa-Roma: Rizzoli
Juventus-Bologna: Mariani
Lazio-Crotone: Maresca
Milan-Cagliari: Giacomelli
Napoli-Sampdoria: Di Bello
Pescara-Fiorentina: Russo
Sassuolo-Torino: Irrati
Udinese-Inter: Doveri
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.