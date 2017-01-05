Babacar agent: 'Kalinic tempted'

By Football Italia staff

Khouma Babacar’s agent sent out a warning about his Fiorentina future. “We’ll see what happens with Nikola Kalinic tempted by China.”

The striker was not called up by Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations, as he has struggled for playing time this season.

“He wants to play and the seven goals scored thus far confirm he has an excellent record in front of goal,” agent Patrick Bastianelli told Radio Sportiva.

“We are talking about a scoring record that is close to that of (Inter hitman Mauro) Icardi.

“I think that in this transfer window he will remain at Fiorentina, but we’ll see what happens with Kalinic tempted by China.”

There are reports Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are prepared to pay the €50m release clause in Kalinic’s contract.

If the Croatian is sold, it should bump Babacar up the pecking order in Florence.

