Pavoletti: 'Napoli debut next week'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Pavoletti confirms he will make his debut for Napoli in the Coppa Italia against Spezia next week.

The striker joined over the transfer window from Genoa and has been training with the squad for several days.

However, he will not be thrown into the mix for Saturday’s Serie A meeting with Sampdoria.

“I won’t play against Sampdoria, but I will play on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia,” Pavoletti told Il Mattino during a public event today.

The centre-forward also revealed why he opted not to wear the iconic Number 9 jersey.

“I never wanted to wear 9. The number 32 has recurred throughout my life and that’s why I chose it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.