NEWS
Thursday January 5 2017
Genoa in Sanogo talks
By Football Italia staff

Genoa are said to be in negotiations for Ivory Coast midfielder Sekou Sanogo, currently playing for Young Boys.

According to Sky Sport Italia, talks have begun with the Swiss club.

Sanogo is seen as an ideal replacement for Tomas Rincon, who moved to Juventus in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old Ivorian left his homeland in 2011 for Switzerland, playing for FC Thun, Lausanne-Sport and since 2014 Young Boys.

This season Sanogo has scored two goals in 16 competitive games for the club.

