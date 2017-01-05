Valencia in for Evra too?

By Football Italia staff

Patrice Evra might be leaving Juventus in the January transfer window, but Valencia have joined Manchester United in making an approach.

There have been growing reports over the last few days that the veteran France international could be heading out of Turin early.

A return to Manchester United has been suggested as a possible alternative for the 35-year-old.

However, Sportitalia now claim that Valencia have asked Juventus about the possibility of signing the left-back.

It is known that Valencia chiefs met with Juve representatives today to discuss Simone Zaza, so they could well have talked about Evra too.

Evra managed just six Serie A appearances this season, plus six in the Champions League and was a substitute in the Supercoppa Italiana.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season, unless the Bianconeri activate the clause to add another year.

Evra started his career at Paris Saint-Germain, going on to spells at Marsala, Monza, Nice, Monaco and Manchester United.

He joined Juve for a minimal fee in July 2014.

