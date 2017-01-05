NEWS
Thursday January 5 2017
Official: Pinilla joins Genoa
By Football Italia staff

Genoa have officially signed Chile international Mauricio Pinilla on loan from Atalanta with obligation to buy.

The striker has already passed a medical and began training with his new teammates today.

“Atalanta BC announce the transfer to Genoa, on loan with obligation to buy, of the player Mauricio Pinilla,” read a statement.

“The club thanks Mauricio and wishes him the best personal and professional success.”

Pinilla turns 33 next month and is making a return to his former club, having left for Atalanta in January 2015.

He has effectively replaced Leonardo Pavoletti, who Genoa sold to Napoli this week.

