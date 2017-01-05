Leicester City €10m for Acerbi

By Football Italia staff

Leicester City have increased their offer for Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi to €10m, according to Italian reports.

The centre-back turns 29 next month and Sassuolo rejected an initial proposal from the Foxes.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Claudio Ranieri is determined to bring Acerbi to the Premier League.

Consequently, the bid on the table has increased to €10m (around £9m).

Acerbi has two senior Italy caps to his name.

His career was shaken up in 2013 when he was twice diagnosed with testicular cancer, but made a full recovery.

