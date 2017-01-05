Taarabt to Genoa tomorrow

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia claim Adel Taarabt will be in Italy tomorrow for his medical ahead of a transfer from Benfica to Genoa.

The Morocco international is returning to Serie A on an 18-month loan.

He has been frozen out of the Benfica squad all season, but the Portuguese giants should still pay a portion of his wages while he’s in Genoa.

Taarabt is no stranger to Serie A, having scored four goals with two assists in 16 games for Milan in 2014.

The 27-year-old had a troubled career with spells at Lens, Tottenham, QPR, Fulham, Milan and Benfica.

