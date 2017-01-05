Roma ahead of Milan for Deulofeu

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly surpassed Milan in the race for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu by including an option to buy.

The 22-year-old Spaniard plays on the right wing, but can also do a strong job on the left.

He would therefore be a suitable replacement for Mohamed Salah while he is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

Milan had initially shown interest and approached Everton, but wanted to sign him on loan.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Roma director of sport Ricky Massara met with the Toffees today to discuss terms and is prepared to include an option to buy as part of the deal.

It remains to be seen whether this option will become obligatory after a certain number of appearances for the Giallorossi.

Deulofeu is a Barcelona youth product who was sold to Everton for €6m in 2015.

