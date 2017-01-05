NEWS
Thursday January 5 2017
Spartak Moscow in for Hiljemark
By Football Italia staff

Spartak Moscow have joined Atalanta in tracking Palermo midfielder Oscar Hiljemark.

The Sweden international is on the market during the January transfer window, as confirmed by President Maurizio Zamparini.

He had been close to a move across Serie A for Atalanta.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claim Spartak Moscow have entered into negotiations for Hiljemark.

Atalanta are still in the running, but now have strong competition for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Spartak Moscow are surprisingly five points clear at the top of the table in Russia under the guidance of Italian Coach Massimo Carrera.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies