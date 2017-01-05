Spartak Moscow in for Hiljemark

By Football Italia staff

Spartak Moscow have joined Atalanta in tracking Palermo midfielder Oscar Hiljemark.

The Sweden international is on the market during the January transfer window, as confirmed by President Maurizio Zamparini.

He had been close to a move across Serie A for Atalanta.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claim Spartak Moscow have entered into negotiations for Hiljemark.

Atalanta are still in the running, but now have strong competition for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Spartak Moscow are surprisingly five points clear at the top of the table in Russia under the guidance of Italian Coach Massimo Carrera.

