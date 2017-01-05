PSG push Napoli for Ghoulam

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up attempts to sign Algeria international Faouzi Ghoulam, who rejected a Napoli contract extension.

The left-back turns 26 next month and is currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

He is only under contract at the Stadio San Paolo until June 2018 and there are reports he turned down an initial renewal proposal.

According to Le10Sport and Gazzamercato.it, PSG are making strong strides towards signing Ghoulam during the January transfer window or at the end of the season.

He has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Napoli are hoping to pocket €20m for the player, despite signing him from Saint-Etienne for just €5m in January 2014.

However, a percentage of the selling-on fee will go to his old club Saint-Etienne.

