Inter pay Melo to join Palmeiras

By Football Italia staff

Felipe Melo will reportedly receive €3m from Inter to terminate his contract early and join Palmeiras.

The midfielder is tied down to the Nerazzurri until June 2018.

According to reports in Brazil, Inter will pay €3m for Melo to cut the deal short, therefore saving €4m in wages.

Both Melo and Palmeiras dropped hints via Twitter last night that he had signed the new contract.

The club tweeted the symbol of pen and paper, followed immediately by Melo’s emoticon of a pig – the Palmeiras nickname.

Reports in South America suggest he will earn €2.1m over three years, making him the club’s second highest-paid player after Lucas Barrios.

There should also be bonuses worth €4,300 for every game played.

