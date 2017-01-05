NEWS
Thursday January 5 2017
Roma and Fiorentina want Sandoval
By Football Italia staff

Roma and Fiorentina are both interested in 17-year-old Club Atletico Colon striker Tomas Sandoval.

Sky Sport Italia claim there is a Serie A bidding war on the horizon for the Argentine forward.

Sandoval will turn 18 in March and so far this season scored one goal in six Primera Division appearances.

Fiorentina are currently in the lead, as director of sport Pantaleo Corvino has a long history of snapping up young talents from South America.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies