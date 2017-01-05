Kalinic considers €45m Tianjin move

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are ready to sell Nikola Kalinic to Tianjin Quanjian for €45m and the Croatia international has taken time to consider it.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the negotiations are progressing well and a deal could be struck within the next few days.

Kalinic has a €50m release clause in the contract he only recently signed, but the club could be bowled over by €45m cash.

The reports this evening suggest Kalinic is taking a few days to consider his options, but does seem intent on accepting.

Tianjin Quanjian already snapped up Axel Witsel from Zenit St Petersburg this week, beating Juventus to the Belgium international.

The Chinese club is coached by Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro, who wants to make them big players in the Super League.

