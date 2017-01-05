Valencia want Zaza and Evra

By Football Italia staff

Valencia asked Juventus for both Simone Zaza and Patrice Evra, but they have taken a few days to decide, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Bianconeri met with director Jesus Garcia Pitarch today and discussed two potential transfers.

Their interest in Zaza is well known, but the Liga outfit took the opportunity to investigate Evra’s situation as well.

The French full-back had already been linked with an early departure from Turin, although he had seemed to be heading back to the Premier League for Manchester United.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Zaza has asked for a few days to consider the Valencia proposal.

He is eager not to make another mistake after his failed loan spell at West Ham United.

