Gilardino to join Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports in Italy suggest Alberto Gilardino has agreed to terminate his Empoli contract and join Pescara.

The 34-year-old centre-forward has struggled for playing time in Tuscany so far this season.

He failed to settle and is ready to move on to another Serie A relegation battler.

According to several sources, including Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia and Mediaset Premium, Gila has agreed to terminate his Empoli contract.

He will then put pen to paper with Pescara for the rest of the current campaign.

This term Gilardino failed to find the net in 14 Serie A appearances for Empoli, but did score in one of two Coppa Italia games.

