Agent: 'Gagliardini meeting by Tue'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini’s agent confirmed a deal will be done between Inter and Atalanta “on Monday or Tuesday.”

The midfielder has been seemingly on the verge of this transfer, on loan with obligation to buy for a total €25m, for well over a week.

“There will be a meeting on Monday or Tuesday and I think it will all get sorted out,” agent Giuseppe Riso told Sky Sport Italia this evening.

“Until that meeting, we will not be speaking to any other clubs. We are waiting for Inter. The lad is relaxed.

“The negotiations never hit problems really. It just takes a little longer, also due to the time difference with the Inter directors in China.

“It’s an important transfer, so it’s only natural that the two clubs need to meet and discuss things.”

Meanwhile, Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini commented on the possibility of playing Gagliardini this weekend.

“If nothing changes, then he will be available.”

