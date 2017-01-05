Sabatini set for Tottenham job?

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma director Walter Sabatini is in London and could become the new transfer guru at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sky Sport Italia interviewed the 61-year-old Italian chain-smoker at a restaurant in Fulham on Tuesday night.

He confessed that he was “close to getting back to work, as I am feeling withdrawal symptoms from football.”

According to the same television channel on Thursday evening, there are rumours Sabatini is preparing for a new job at Tottenham.

He had previously been linked with Chelsea, having worked at Perugia, Lazio, Triestina, Arezzo and Palermo.

Sabatini was director of sport at Roma from May 2011 to October 2016, when he resigned after months of President Jim Pallotta trying to talk him into staying.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.