Juve: De Sciglio or Kolasinac

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are looking to next season for their left-backs, targeting Schalke 04 free agent Sead Kolasinac and Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio.

Patrice Evra’s contract is due to expire in June and he is considering offers from Valencia and Manchester United for the January transfer window.

Sky Sport Italia note the club is already planning for the future and laying the groundwork for next summer.

Coach Max Allegri has long been eager to reunite with Milan full-back De Sciglio, who gave his best performances with the tactician at San Siro.

The Rossoneri are not eager to let the Italy international go to their Serie A rivals, so any such transfer would be very costly.

De Sciglio is versatile, able to play on the right or left of defence or midfield.

Another much more affordable option is Kolasinac, the 23-year-old Bosnia international whose Schalke contract expires at the end of this season.

By approaching him now, Juventus could snap Kolasinac up as a free agent in the summer.

He was born in Germany and spent his entire career there with Karlsruhe, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart and since 2011 Schalke 04.

