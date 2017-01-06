NEWS
Friday January 6 2017
Conte and Llorente to reunite?
By Football Italia staff

Fernando Llorente could be reunited with former Coach Antonio Conte at Chelsea, according to reports.

The striker worked under the ex-Azzurri boss at Juventus between 2013 and 2015, the Spaniard scoring 23 goals in 66 appearances for the Bianconeri.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Llorente could make the move from current club Swansea to the Blues in order to provide backup for Diego Costa, should Michy Batshuayi leave on loan to gain more Premier League experience.

